Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Diversified industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.53 N/A 3.43 23.58 National Retail Properties Inc. 53 14.19 N/A 1.47 35.56

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. National Retail Properties Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than National Retail Properties Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% National Retail Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a 0.97 beta, while its volatility is 3.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, National Retail Properties Inc.’s 86.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.14 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 0 0.00 National Retail Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively National Retail Properties Inc. has an average target price of $55.5, with potential downside of -1.16%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and National Retail Properties Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 92.5%. Insiders held 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares. Competitively, 0.6% are National Retail Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% National Retail Properties Inc. -0.68% -0.08% -0.78% 0.21% 18.06% 7.69%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has stronger performance than National Retail Properties Inc.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats on 8 of the 11 factors National Retail Properties Inc.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.