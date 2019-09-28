Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Its Peers Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 109,599,074.79% 30.90% 7.30% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its competitors’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 85.29M 78 23.58 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.47 2.55

$86 is the average target price of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT), with a potential upside of 5.51%. The potential upside of the competitors is 73.76%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) make analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has a Current Ratio of 0.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.70 and has 1.69 Quick Ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT).

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.97. Competitively, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s competitors’ beta is 0.72 which is 28.10% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s peers beat Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) on 6 of the 6 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.