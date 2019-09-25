Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) Comparison side by side

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.85 N/A 3.43 23.58 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.15 N/A 0.03 837.77

In table 1 we can see Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96.8% and 0% respectively. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 8 of the 10 factors.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.