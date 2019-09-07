Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (LAMR) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO) Comparing side by side

As REIT – Diversified businesses, Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 80 4.58 N/A 3.43 23.58 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 5.95 N/A 0.03 843.75

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lamar Advertising Company (REIT). The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gladstone Commercial Corporation, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:REIT) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.00% 30.9% 7.3% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 96.8% of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) shares and 0% of Gladstone Commercial Corporation shares. Lamar Advertising Company (REIT)’s share held by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) 0.66% -0.12% -1.08% 9.35% 11.34% 16.97% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 1.35% 1.6% 3.52% 2.12% 3.57% 6.13%

For the past year Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) has stronger performance than Gladstone Commercial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Lamar Advertising Company is a publicly owned equity real estate investment trust. The firm primarily engages in selling advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, and logo plates. Lamar Advertising Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.