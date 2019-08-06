Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) EPS Estimated At $1.60; Valueact Holdings LP Has Lowered Armstrong World Inds New (AWI) Holding By $172.30 Million

Valueact Holdings Lp decreased Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI) stake by 97.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Valueact Holdings Lp sold 2.18M shares as Armstrong World Inds Inc New (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Valueact Holdings Lp holds 63,910 shares with $5.08M value, down from 2.24 million last quarter. Armstrong World Inds Inc New now has $4.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $95.42. About 382,464 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 14/03/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES HOLDER VA PARTNERS CUT STAKE; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Analysts expect Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 7 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.26% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. LAMR’s profit would be $160.86M giving it 12.18 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, Lamar Advertising Company’s analysts see 61.62% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.94. About 428,953 shares traded or 47.54% up from the average. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 71 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.39% more from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1,084 shares. Round Table Serv Lc holds 4,137 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hillsdale reported 6,920 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Co The invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). 48,475 are held by Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Riverhead Cap Management Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 529,391 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 3,081 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Co holds 127,280 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 5,023 shares. Gates Capital Mngmt holds 5.29% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.49 million shares. New York-based Prelude Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alliancebernstein Lp holds 1.72M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 77,848 shares. Argent Trust Communications stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $160.52 million activity. 456,000 Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) shares with value of $33.40 million were sold by ValueAct Holdings – L.P..

Among 5 analysts covering Armstrong Ind (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Armstrong Ind has $11000 highest and $72 lowest target. $98.20’s average target is 2.91% above currents $95.42 stock price. Armstrong Ind had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $72 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) on Tuesday, June 11 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. Bank of America maintained Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rating on Monday, March 11. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $87 target. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 26. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The stock of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, June 6.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 340,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $7.84 billion. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo and transit advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. It has a 22.69 P/E ratio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold Lamar Advertising Company shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). The California-based Fairview Capital Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.22% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Cornerstone Advsr reported 59 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0.01% or 673,222 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Renaissance Tech Llc has 2.21 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. United Service Automobile Association has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 99 shares. Invesco has 0.02% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 822,675 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc holds 160 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 17,176 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement holds 0.03% or 22,154 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 33,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock.