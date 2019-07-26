Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) Is At $79.22 Formed Wedge; Adams Diversified Equity Fund (ADX) Sellers Decreased By 1.05% Their Shorts

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) had a decrease of 1.05% in short interest. ADX’s SI was 629,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.05% from 636,400 shares previously. With 162,800 avg volume, 4 days are for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)’s short sellers to cover ADX’s short positions. The SI to Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc’s float is 0.64%. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 163,698 shares traded or 28.22% up from the average. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) has risen 10.50% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.07% the S&P500.

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) formed wedge up with $81.60 target or 3.00% above today’s $79.22 share price. Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) has $7.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $79.22. About 163,481 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.52 per share. LAMR’s profit will be $159.98 million for 12.38 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Lamar Advertising Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 61.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold Lamar Advertising Company shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.69 billion. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments.