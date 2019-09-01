Lamar Advertising Co (REIT) to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019; Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Sellers Decreased By 2.03% Their Shorts

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:REIT) is expected to pay $0.96 on Sep 30, 2019. (NASDAQ:REIT) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.96 dividend. Lamar Advertising Co’s current price of $76.65 translates into 1.25% yield. Lamar Advertising Co’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Aug 22, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $76.65. About 160,430 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) has 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG) had a decrease of 2.03% in short interest. PAG’s SI was 6.50 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.03% from 6.64M shares previously. With 340,700 avg volume, 19 days are for Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE:PAG)’s short sellers to cover PAG’s short positions. The SI to Penske Automotive Group Inc’s float is 18.3%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.78. About 199,906 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 14/03/2018 – Penske Media Corporation Elevates Paul Jowdy to Chief Business Officer and Publisher, WWD & Fairchild Live; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold Lamar Advertising Company shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 14,564 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 248,585 shares. Edgemoor Investment Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 111,163 shares. American Trust Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.23% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,748 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 198,406 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) or 31,024 shares. Sei Investments Communication owns 121,484 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Heartland Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.73% or 124,865 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 3,044 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Mgmt reported 568 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 65,512 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Scout Invests holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 234,727 shares.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with more than 348,000 displays across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $7.62 billion. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo and transit advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. It has a 21.31 P/E ratio.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. operates as a transportation services company. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. The firm operates through Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments divisions. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 25.06% above currents $42.78 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.