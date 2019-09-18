Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) Shares Declined While Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding by $1.44 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $310,853

Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co New (LAMR) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Management Corp sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The institutional investor held 77,082 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.22 million, down from 95,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $79. About 92,638 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel sold 2,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 18,995 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, down from 21,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.7. About 673,660 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 29/03/2018 – IBM – IMPACT OF THE CHANGES ESSENTIALLY OFFSET EACH OTHER WITHIN CO’S 2018 EXPECTATIONS OF AT LEAST $13.80 OF OPERATING EPS; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – IBM earnings beat: $2.45 per share, vs $2.42 expected EPS; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS SALE OF 1 BLN EUROS OF BAD LOANS WILL BE CARRIED OUT WITH GACS STATE-BACKED GUARANTEES; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 17/04/2018 – Correction to IBM Earnings Story; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security

Capital Management Corp, which manages about $401.58M and $361.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 22,375 shares to 154,780 shares, valued at $6.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 28,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,185 shares, and has risen its stake in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB).

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MUFG starts Equinix at Overweight, sees 13% upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Extended Stay America, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering Of Notes – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Pricing of Tender Offer for Its 4.875% Senior Notes Due 2020 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Outlook for Equity REIT Stocks Appears Bleak – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 559,143 shares. Moody State Bank Tru Division stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). 69,762 were reported by Cwh Mngmt. Barclays Plc invested in 0% or 74,899 shares. Loomis Sayles And Company LP stated it has 19,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate reported 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Btim holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 174,812 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,263 shares. Cap Research Global accumulated 0.04% or 1.60 million shares. Honeywell owns 18,150 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Suntrust Banks has 3,880 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger Mngmt Inc, a New York-based fund reported 16,804 shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 31,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 EPS, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 13.12 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Bank & Trust reported 98,131 shares. Old Point Trust Finance N A accumulated 0.77% or 11,010 shares. Moreover, Stillwater Inv Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1,533 shares. Indiana Trust Mgmt owns 6,422 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co accumulated 1,882 shares. 48,801 were reported by Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi. Alberta Investment, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 203,100 shares. Centurylink Invest Mgmt invested 0.94% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cidel Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ckw Fin Group Inc owns 967 shares. Field And Main State Bank holds 3,225 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Coastline Tru stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.34% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 7,079 shares. Planning Alternatives Adv holds 0.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,316 shares.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24B and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 25,680 shares to 51,360 shares, valued at $1.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).