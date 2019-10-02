Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) Holder Waratah Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Holding by $10.32 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Amazon Com (Amzn) (AMZN) Share Price Declined, Holder Curbstone Financial Management Has Cut Its Holding by $329,382

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (AMZN) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 2,612 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.95M, down from 2,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $846.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $25.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1710.55. About 1.44M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/03/2018 – Amazon is now on the hook for an additional $22 billion in future purchase obligations following the Whole Foods acquisition, filings show; 16/03/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Scoop from @chrissyfarr here – Amazon $AMZN has hired former FDA CTO Taha Kass-Hout, as per a source – tip; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 06/03/2018 – Amazon Expands Whole Foods Delivery to San Francisco, Atlanta; 05/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Eyeing Checking-Account Venture (Video); 23/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is working on a domestic robot codenamed Vesta that can navigate inside homes like a driverless car; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may make an offer to buy Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart. via @cnbctech; 17/05/2018 – Amazon’s 10-person board only has three women. That’s on par with the company’s peers. Via @ranimolla:; 19/03/2018 – Mercury News: Amazon is said to have mulled acquiring some Toys `R’ Us stores; 19/03/2018 – Amazon adds former FDA head to healthcare team, sources say

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR) by 79.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd bought 129,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 292,096 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.58M, up from 163,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Lamar Advertising Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $79.36. About 75,075 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 92.96 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87 million and $380.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 12,196 shares to 325,284 shares, valued at $26.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Inv’t Grade Floating Rate (FLRN) by 67,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 8,505 shares. Round Table Service Limited Liability Co has 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 730 shares. 414 are held by First Finance In. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp owns 1,898 shares. Charter Tru has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Palladium Prns Limited Liability holds 793 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 8.72% stake. Frontier Inv Mgmt Communication stated it has 2,599 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 157,975 shares stake. Regions Financial Corp has invested 0.79% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Leonard Green And Prtn Limited Partnership holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 154,623 shares or 1.53% of their US portfolio. Karp Capital Mngmt holds 1.71% or 2,840 shares in its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 700 shares. B T Capital Dba Alpha Capital holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,459 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Deliverr Raises $23 Million, Expands Fast-Shipping Program – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, AMZN, S&P 500 – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Salesforce Forecasts 13% Holiday E-Commerce Growth In 2019 – Benzinga” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon brings Disney streaming to Latin America – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon: For Buy And Hold Shareholders – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold LAMR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 79.17 million shares or 0.50% less from 79.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com owns 19,121 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.01% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 63,466 shares in its portfolio. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 0.11% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Charter Company accumulated 0.15% or 15,864 shares. Campbell & Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 5,524 shares. Dearborn Partners holds 0.01% or 2,961 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.06% or 949,780 shares. American International Gp, New York-based fund reported 204,488 shares. Pnc Fincl Gru stated it has 103,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Inc holds 11,771 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 6,249 are owned by Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability. Trust Inv Limited owns 0.25% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 3,998 shares. Valley Natl Advisers Incorporated holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Communications holds 9,200 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio.

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $899.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 22,845 shares to 69,891 shares, valued at $18.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 27,229 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,449 shares, and cut its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

More notable recent Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Best REITs for the Next 55 Years – Nasdaq” on November 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Whitestone REIT (WSR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 03, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on April 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Equinix (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 157% – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why REITs Will Soar in 2018 (and 5 to Buy Now) – Nasdaq” published on January 09, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Medalist Diversified REIT Completes Acquisition of the Clemson Best Western – Business Wire” with publication date: September 30, 2019.