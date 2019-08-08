Lamar Ad (LAMR) Shareholder Ubs Oconnor Upped Position by $3.84 Billion as Stock Declined; As Danaher (DHR) Shares Rose, Holder Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The Has Lowered Stake by $113.76 Million

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Lamar Ad (LAMR) by 173.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 48,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.08% . The hedge fund held 76,300 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 billion, up from 27,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Lamar Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 49,289 shares traded. Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR) has risen 11.34% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The sold 861,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 3.06 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $403.36 million, down from 3.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.28. About 376,444 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Agf Invests America stated it has 5.23% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Haverford Tru holds 15,851 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 43,150 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 10,122 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Capital Management LP holds 0.45% or 71,012 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 779 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 144,921 were accumulated by Middleton And Ma. Kentucky-based Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Communications Dba First Bankers Communications has invested 0.12% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Adi Management Ltd Liability Company reported 6,000 shares or 3.79% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks invested in 58,039 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca owns 4.80M shares for 2.5% of their portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Llc reported 0.36% stake.

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. DHR’s profit will be $846.19M for 30.28 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual earnings per share reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.36% negative EPS growth.

Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The, which manages about $92.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 209,027 shares to 3.70M shares, valued at $477.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valvoline Inc by 107,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 773,189 shares, and has risen its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold LAMR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 79.57 million shares or 2.68% less from 81.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Ww Invsts has 2.35M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory has invested 0% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.03% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Bb&T Corporation reported 10,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ajo Lp reported 21,465 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 188,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Edgemoor Inv Advsr Incorporated has 1.16% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 111,163 shares. Sei Investments has 0.03% invested in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 121,484 shares. 128,306 are held by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Fairview Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 51,071 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd owns 3,152 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans invested in 77,631 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 6,170 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corp has invested 0.01% in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT). Principal Fin Gp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:REIT) for 382,303 shares.

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67B and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 35,700 shares to 94,300 shares, valued at $18.11B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hornbeck (Put) (NYSE:HOS) by 315,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 184,400 shares, and cut its stake in Rti Intl (Prn).

