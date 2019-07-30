Lam Resh Com (LRCX) Holder Tributary Capital Management Has Raised Position by $644,400 as Shares Rose; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Shareholder Muzinich & Company Upped Holding by $355,300

Muzinich & Company increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Muzinich & Company bought 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 46,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Muzinich & Company who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 989,734 shares traded or 12.39% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 9.85% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adjusted FFO $2.45-$2.53/Share; 04/05/2018 – GEO GROUP INC SAYS ON APRIL 30 ENTERED INTO THAT CERTAIN AMENDMENT NO.1 TO THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/04/2018 – Geo Tv (PK): Journalists, civil society activists protest, demand restoration of Geo News; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Adjusted FFO 57c/Share; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 09/04/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Logan Hall/GEO Group, Inc. – 06/04/2018; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Resh Corp Com (LRCX) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,300 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, up from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Resh Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $210.82. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 206,512 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Yhb Advsr owns 16,150 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 38,137 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mai Cap Management reported 1,492 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 17,200 were reported by Quantitative Invest Limited Liability. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.27% or 1.04 million shares. Advisory Alpha Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 3 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated holds 0.69% or 9,735 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8 shares stake. Marlowe Partners Ltd Partnership invested in 19.97% or 160,843 shares. Alps reported 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN also sold $304,560 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp by 40,800 shares to 41,600 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 13,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,036 shares, and cut its stake in Dorman Products Inc (NASDAQ:DORM).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades & Downgrades: AMD, Amazon, Autodesk, Charles Schwab, Intel, Micron, Regions Financial, Stitch Fix, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Preview: Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 17, 2019.