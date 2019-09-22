Lam Research (LRCX) Touches $235.31 High on Sep, 22; 2U, Inc. (TWOU) Covered By 1 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. 2U has $8500 highest and $1700 lowest target. $37.75’s average target is 116.08% above currents $17.47 stock price. 2U had 11 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $2000 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of TWOU in report on Wednesday, July 31 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, August 1. See 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) latest ratings:

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached all time high today, Sep, 22 and still has $254.13 target or 8.00% above today’s $235.31 share price. This indicates more upside for the $34.01 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $254.13 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.72B more. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.01 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.54 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $221.75’s average target is -5.76% below currents $235.31 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Wells Fargo. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson given on Monday, July 8. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Wells Fargo maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Thursday, August 1 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. FBR Capital maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paloma Partners Management owns 12,697 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Hexavest has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Royal London Asset Management holds 0.11% or 60,643 shares in its portfolio. Advantage holds 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 80 shares. Dana Advisors reported 74,300 shares stake. Sterling Ltd Liability reported 65,711 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa owns 76,862 shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv accumulated 70,637 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Amer Intl Grp holds 1.94% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2.56M shares. Alkeon Capital Ltd Liability has 0.44% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 590,481 shares. Huntington Bank accumulated 2,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2.65M were reported by Fincl Bank Of Mellon. Transamerica Fincl Advisors owns 2 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zeke Advisors owns 3,338 shares.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The Company’s cloud SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment.