Lam Research (LRCX) to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019; Shorts at Libbey (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) Raised By 8.5%

Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) had an increase of 8.5% in short interest. LBY’s SI was 2.91 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 8.5% from 2.68 million shares previously. With 187,400 avg volume, 16 days are for Libbey Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY)’s short sellers to cover LBY’s short positions. The SI to Libbey Inc’s float is 13.8%. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About shares traded. Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) has declined 76.20% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LBY News: 01/05/2018 – Libbey 1Q Rev $182.7M; 09/05/2018 – Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 78% to 19 Days; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$55M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Libbey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBY); 26/03/2018 Libbey Short-Interest Ratio Rises 134% to 15 Days; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 1H Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – MODIFYING CO’S CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY TO ASSIGN GREATER PRIORITY TO DEBT REDUCTION; 21/05/2018 – Libbey Suspends Quarterly Cash Dividend To Further Prioritize Debt Reduction And Strategic Investments; Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – LIBBEY INC – REMAIN “COMMITTED” TO CO’S 2018 GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Libbey Sees 2018 Sales Growth in Low-Single Digits

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $1.15 dividend. Lam Research Corp’s current price of $236.78 translates into 0.49% yield. Lam Research Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $236.78. About 1.44M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

Libbey Inc. designs, produces, and sells tableware and other products worldwide. The company has market cap of $60.34 million. It offers glass tableware products, including tumblers, stemware, mugs, bowls, vases, salt and pepper shakers, shot glasses, canisters, candleholders, and other items; storage ware; serve ware; bakeware; handmade glass tableware; and other components for original equipment manufacturers, such as blender jars, mixing bowls, and washing machine windows. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides ceramic dinnerware products comprising plates, bowls, platters, cups, saucers, and other tabletop accessories; metal flatware consisting of knives, forks, spoons, and serving utensils; and metal hollowware, which consists of serving trays, pitchers, and other metal tabletop accessories.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.34, from 0.62 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 12 investors sold Libbey Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.23 million shares or 12.97% less from 12.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock holds 440,018 shares. Parametric Port Associate Lc reported 78,828 shares stake. Ancora Advsr Ltd, a Us-based fund reported 33,623 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 451 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 27,798 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al has invested 0% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0% invested in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) for 17,494 shares. Fairpointe Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY). Albion Financial Group Ut has 47,284 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 1.07 million shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 90,757 shares. Gp One Trading L P has 813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 136,535 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Northern Corp owns 68,323 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0% or 338 shares in its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $517,576 activity. 320,000 shares valued at $560,714 were sold by BRIGADE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – LP on Wednesday, July 10. On Friday, May 10 JONES GINGER M bought $17,710 worth of Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) or 7,000 shares. The insider Bauer Michael P. bought $25,428.

More notable recent Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Libbey Inc. Announces Organizational Realignment Plan to Drive Improved Performance and Growth – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Libbey Inc. to Announce 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results August 1, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Libbey Inc. Announces Second-Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Libbey Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LBY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Libbey Inc. to Announce 2019 First Quarter Financial Results April 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Libbey Inc. Announces First-Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam gets target boost on TSMC ties – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.22 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 7,500 shares. Nuwave Management Limited owns 305 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.04% or 46,528 shares. Hennessy Advsrs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 82,011 are owned by Wellington Mngmt Llp. Moors & Cabot stated it has 1,487 shares. Bridges Inv Management holds 4,542 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 82,170 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department reported 18,955 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group has 0.04% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0.21% or 223,306 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 50,451 shares. Tru Of Vermont owns 237 shares for 0% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 12,493 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Oaktop Cap Management Ii L P reported 316,504 shares stake.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.57’s average target is -8.11% below currents $236.78 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23100 target. FBR Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $235 target in Monday, April 22 report.