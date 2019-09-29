Lam Research (LRCX) to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019; Mackenzie Financial Cut By $2.46 Million Its Ebay (EBAY) Position

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $1.15 dividend. Lam Research Corp’s current price of $230.08 translates into 0.50% yield. Lam Research Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 5.25% or $12.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.08. About 2.72M shares traded or 55.45% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 83.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 63,152 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 12,219 shares with $483,000 value, down from 75,371 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 14/05/2018 – GLlDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 — June 1; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 19/04/2018 – EBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Bd of Directors; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 14/05/2018 – GLIDE’s 19th Annual eBay Auction for Power Lunch With Warren Buffett, Runs May 27 – June 1; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. MURPHY MATTHEW J also bought $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) on Monday, August 5.

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) stake by 12,800 shares to 380,700 valued at $14.84 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) stake by 331,377 shares and now owns 2.28 million shares. Washington Prime Group New was raised too.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76M for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Harber Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.64% or 330,204 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Limited Co holds 1.28% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 931,265 shares. Markston Interest accumulated 109,187 shares. Parkside National Bank Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 864 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company holds 639,589 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 153,382 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Salem Investment Counselors accumulated 680 shares. Invesco invested in 25.55M shares or 0.24% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corp has 17,650 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.13% or 164,439 shares. Carroll Assoc owns 975 shares. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 980,659 shares. Fiduciary has invested 0.04% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 13.92% above currents $38.37 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $4500 target in Friday, September 27 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, July 18 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, April 24. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4800 target in Thursday, July 18 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Monday, July 29 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, September 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.25M were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Davenport Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 71 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt owns 697,989 shares. Mcdaniel Terry & Com has 1,350 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% stake. Trustmark National Bank & Trust Trust Department has 0.35% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0% or 38 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Benjamin F Edwards And has 525 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Advisors Lp holds 0.29% or 818,085 shares in its portfolio. 59,396 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Optimum Advsrs owns 4,860 shares. Blume Management has 365 shares.