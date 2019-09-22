Lam Research (LRCX) to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019; ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (ELSSF) Shorts Down By 15.47%

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $1.15 dividend. Lam Research Corp’s current price of $235.31 translates into 0.49% yield. Lam Research Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $235.31. About 1.90M shares traded or 7.76% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview

ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) had a decrease of 15.47% in short interest. ELSSF’s SI was 278,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 15.47% from 329,000 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2781 days are for ELIS ORDINARY SHARES EUR 0 50 FRANCE (OTCMKTS:ELSSF)’s short sellers to cover ELSSF’s short positions. It closed at $17.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Elis SA provides linen and workwear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in Europe and Latin America. The company has market cap of $3.97 billion. The firm offers linen services, including aprons, dish towels, and glass cloths; hospitality linens; and beauty, spa, and fitness linens, as well as healthcare linens. It has a 41.18 P/E ratio. It also provides professional garments for hospitality, commerce, workshops and industry, healthcare, beauty and spas, agrifood, eco-fair, and personal protection equipment, as well as ultra-clean clothing, locker units, and automatic clothing dispensers.

More news for Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Elis: An M&A-Driven Industry Leader – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Recap: Kase Short Selling Conference – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 04, 2018 is yet another important article.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.01 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. National Pension Service owns 210,216 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.39% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 108,240 shares. Quantitative Inv Lc accumulated 26,828 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 2,327 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 1.09M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 10,000 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Gemmer Asset Lc has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Moreover, Reilly Ltd Co has 1.14% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 39,148 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Triangle Wealth Management reported 0.2% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company reported 0.22% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $221.75’s average target is -5.76% below currents $235.31 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $19500 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23100 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. DA Davidson downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $20000 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Thursday, September 19. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo.