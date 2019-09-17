Lam Research (LRCX) to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019; Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) Sentiment Is 0.75

Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund (EXD) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.29, from 0.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 6 funds opened new and increased positions, while 8 sold and reduced equity positions in Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund. The funds in our database now have: 1.97 million shares, down from 2.09 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Eaton Vance Tax-advantaged Bond & Option Strategies Fund in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 1 Reduced: 7 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) is expected to pay $1.15 on Oct 16, 2019. (NASDAQ:LRCX) shareholders before Sep 30, 2019 will receive the $1.15 dividend. Lam Research Corp’s current price of $234.94 translates into 0.49% yield. Lam Research Corp’s dividend has Oct 1, 2019 as record date. Aug 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $234.94. About 1.16M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $93.52 million. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.61. About 16,029 shares traded. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund (EXD) has 0.00% since September 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Bond and Option Strategies Fund for 60,474 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 491,514 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has 0.06% invested in the company for 16,009 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 93,335 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corporation owns 154,994 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Da Davidson And Co owns 6,801 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap accumulated 38,350 shares. Stonebridge Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Miles Cap Incorporated holds 2,737 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Lc has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,067 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co owns 472,071 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 74,337 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc holds 0.02% or 690 shares in its portfolio. First Citizens Bancshares Trust Com has 11,605 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brinker Cap Inc reported 0.02% stake. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 305,550 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research reported 144,901 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 8,350 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 15,102 shares in its portfolio.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.96 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.57’s average target is -7.39% below currents $234.94 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Neutral” rating by DA Davidson on Monday, July 8. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $20000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22.