Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose While Associated Banc-Corp Has Trimmed Its Position; As Deere & Company (DE) Shares Rose, Shareholder Seabridge Investment Advisors Upped Stake

Associated Banc-Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 7.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp sold 8,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 108,980 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.47 million, down from 117,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $3.83 during the last trading session, reaching $232.88. About 614,570 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Deere & Company (DE) by 16.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 21,873 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 18,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Deere & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $167.31. About 749,195 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 21/03/2018 – Tractor maker Deere & Co fears a hit from Trump tariffs and retaliation on US exports; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 06/04/2018 – KEY INDUSTRIALS FALL AFTER PRESIDENT TRUMP’S LATEST TARIFF PROPOSALS ON CHINA; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 26 PCT; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Worldwide Sales of Agriculture & Turf Equipment Up About 14%; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q EPS $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Bk Plc (DJP) by 16,243 shares to 70,865 shares, valued at $1.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 1,972 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.95 million for 19.34 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $689.24 million and $301.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cf Industries Holdings Inc (NYSE:CF) by 39,309 shares to 58,567 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spx Flow Inc. by 11,372 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,435 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

