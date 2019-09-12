Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Value Rose While Annex Advisory Services Lowered Its Position by $1.47 Million; As Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Origin Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Holding

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 85.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 7,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1,383 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260,000, down from 9,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $234.01. About 1.83M shares traded or 1.98% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B

Origin Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 55.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp sold 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The institutional investor held 5,900 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05 million, down from 13,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $228.15. About 1.50M shares traded or 22.41% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY APPROVES NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION OF $625 MLN; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $375 MLN IN FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 21/03/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 29/05/2018 – Ulta Beauty Inc expected to post earnings of $2.48 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Issues One-Time Bonuses for Hourly Associates

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $710.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 146,577 shares to 2.00M shares, valued at $72.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Virginia-based Bb&T Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 37,419 shares. Andra Ap holds 32,900 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corporation owns 2,666 shares. Texas-based Maverick has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 1,811 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 7,951 were reported by Gam Hldg Ag. Pittenger Anderson stated it has 1,540 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.18% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 12,493 were accumulated by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Macquarie Gru Ltd accumulated 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,226 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 1.04M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 192,328 shares. Keybank Association Oh has 2,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $438.93 million for 19.44 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70 billion and $898.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 180,900 shares to 336,200 shares, valued at $28.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 496,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested in 0.06% or 7,475 shares. Invesco accumulated 1.53 million shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,900 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tcw Group Incorporated holds 1.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 329,438 shares. Fosun International invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Strategic Fincl holds 0.48% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 10,394 shares. Factory Mutual Com holds 0.08% or 20,200 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 1.15M shares. Parsons Cap Management Inc Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,941 shares. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Limited Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 3,661 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability holds 64,038 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Valicenti Advisory Ser Incorporated owns 6,480 shares. Kentucky Retirement System owns 2,586 shares.