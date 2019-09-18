Lam Research (LRCX) Stake Raised by Qs Investors Llc; Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc bought 45,011 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 89,929 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 44,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 223.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 28,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 40,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.68 million, up from 12,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $236.78. About 1.44M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fiduciary Trust Company reported 224,944 shares. Chem Bankshares has invested 0.11% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 11,700 were accumulated by Park National Oh. Alta Management has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 0.07% or 108,274 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Plc invested in 0.16% or 2.51M shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr stated it has 80,000 shares. Conning stated it has 8,840 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Auxier Asset owns 6,600 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Regions Fin holds 0.02% or 51,596 shares in its portfolio. Merian Global (Uk), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,821 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 94,479 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 326,093 shares. 14,000 are owned by Beck Mack And Oliver Lc.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $28,990 worth of stock.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98B and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discover Finl Svcs (NYSE:DFS) by 22,938 shares to 37,156 shares, valued at $2.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17,150 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,990 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 26,500 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 50,000 were reported by Sprott. First Midwest Bank Trust Division invested in 0.1% or 3,880 shares. 108,240 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1,268 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 49,800 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tanaka Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 420 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.06% stake. Violich Cap Mgmt invested in 0.51% or 11,055 shares. Johnson Gp reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bankshares Of America De owns 1.20 million shares. Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 750 are owned by Mercer Advisers. 6,254 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt.