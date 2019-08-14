Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Marietta Investment Partners Has Cut Stake; Shareholder Community Trust & Investment Co Boosted Cvs Health (CVS) Position

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $198.9. About 581,234 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F

Community Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 61.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Trust & Investment Co bought 92,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 244,727 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, up from 151,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.32. About 3.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – Read CVS Tea Leaves to See Flatter Treasury Curve: Markets Live; 14/05/2018 – Correction: CVS is buying Aetna

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com owns 11,877 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Burke And Herbert National Bank & Trust And holds 0.36% or 7,466 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Mkts stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Lodestar Invest Counsel Limited Liability Com Il owns 12,400 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 12.53M are owned by Macquarie Group Limited. Alpha Windward owns 9,906 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Liability Corp owns 10,645 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Com reported 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Owl Creek Asset Limited Partnership owns 2.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 1.26M shares. Stack Finance Mgmt accumulated 1.7% or 263,180 shares. Finemark Bancorp And accumulated 7,929 shares. Tompkins invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Field And Main Bank & Trust holds 4,976 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Company owns 9,190 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Limited Liability Corp has 0.24% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Community Trust & Investment Co, which manages about $811.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,096 shares to 339,191 shares, valued at $34.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc Com by 88,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,436 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; CVS Health Earnings Beat Views – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CVS Health Corporation (CVS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by BROWN C DAVID II on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. Shares for $105,600 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 2,984 shares to 18,960 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).