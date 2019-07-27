Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; Ccm Investment Advisers Boosted Its Evercore (EVR) Stake

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,200 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76M, down from 35,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Evercore Inc. (EVR) by 22.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 19,617 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,264 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 87,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Evercore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.39. About 283,902 shares traded. Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) has declined 20.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.17% the S&P500. Some Historical EVR News: 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Farm equipment and Pepperidge Farm earnings; 28/03/2018 David’s Bridal in talks to tap Evercore for debt restructuring

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Texas-based Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.35% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 19,000 shares. Stifel Corporation invested in 0.04% or 87,746 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 24,203 shares stake. Captrust Advsrs holds 559 shares. Grassi Inv has invested 0.21% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Strategic Ltd Com reported 35,409 shares. E&G Lp invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 25,180 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Corp holds 5,505 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 82,240 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & reported 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.02% or 3,067 shares. Malaga Cove Llc invested in 0.6% or 5,460 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold 2,050 shares worth $354,616.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 151,308 shares to 26,680 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,029 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.62 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold EVR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 35.28 million shares or 0.21% more from 35.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 66,515 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners holds 0.4% or 15,228 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 11,468 shares. Smith Asset Group LP holds 12,257 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Convergence Investment Partners Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 19,042 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) for 9,933 shares. Globeflex LP holds 0.24% or 12,521 shares. Tcw Gp reported 32,559 shares stake. Mufg Americas Corp stated it has 144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 3,298 shares. 29,437 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 3,405 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR). Qs Investors Limited Com owns 54,980 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.97 million activity. The insider Pensa Paul sold $122,485.