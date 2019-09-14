Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Its Stake; Granite Investment Partners Decreased Its Position in Cray (CRAY) by $10.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cray Inc (CRAY) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 321,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.77% . The institutional investor held 428,878 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.93 million, down from 750,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cray Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.98. About 317,058 shares traded. Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) has risen 44.63% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CRAY News: 14/03/2018 – Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National Institutes for Quantum and Radiol; 01/05/2018 – Cray Backs 2018 Revenue Growth 10% to 15%; 18/04/2018 – Cray Debuts AMD EPYC™ Processors in Supercomputer Product Line; 01/05/2018 – Cray Reaffirms Rev Growth Expectations for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cray Sees 2Q Rev $110M; 01/05/2018 – Cray 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 01/05/2018 – CRAY 1Q REV. $79.6M, EST. $50.1M; 06/04/2018 – Global High Performance Computing (HPC) Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Cray, Dell, Fujitsu & Hewlett Packard Enterprise – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cray Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRAY); 14/03/2018 Cray Tapped to Deliver Largest Supercomputer Dedicated to Fusion Science in Japan by National lnstitutes for Quantum and Radiological Science and Technology

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 67.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 9,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4,375 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $822,000, down from 13,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $235.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 19.56 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 31,457 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Linscomb & Williams has invested 0.36% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bowling Port Management Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1,700 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Marlowe Partners LP holds 17.46% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 160,843 shares. Mcmillion Mgmt Inc reported 11 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Limited stated it has 1,525 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement holds 28,404 shares. Ccm Invest Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 2.17% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 6,656 are held by United Fire. Middleton & Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,080 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.02% or 6,102 shares. Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 0% or 175 shares. Ftb reported 210 shares stake.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 15,291 shares to 44,010 shares, valued at $3.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Washington Real Estate Invt (NYSE:WRE) by 18,625 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on January 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research Announces Retirement of Chairman, Stephen G. Newberry; Abhijit Y. Talwalkar Appointed as his Successor – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

More notable recent Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cray Supercomputers to Feature New Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cray Shasta Sparks New AI Research Program at Indiana University – GlobeNewswire” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cray Announces Shasta Software to Power the Exascale Era – GlobeNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 26 investors sold CRAY shares while 46 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 34.86 million shares or 9.65% less from 38.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 25,900 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) or 1.48 million shares. D E Shaw And Com Inc reported 115,461 shares. Principal Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Qs Ltd invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Jane Street Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 6,482 shares. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 0.78% invested in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY). Clearbridge Llc holds 86,157 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 2,611 shares. Capstone Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cray Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAY) for 147,764 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 32,079 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 27,949 shares. Granite Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 428,878 shares. Glazer Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 15,600 shares.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 8,722 shares to 25,353 shares, valued at $1.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 27,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Cantel Medical Corp (NYSE:CMN).