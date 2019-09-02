Lam Research (LRCX) Shareholder Associated Banc-Corp Boosted Its Position by $1.56 Million; As Ventas (VTR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Raised Its Holding

Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 8,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 117,228 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99M, up from 108,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $210.51. About 1.02 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc bought 14,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 54,878 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 40,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $73.39. About 1.07 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas Agreement; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: Brookdale Holder Land & Buildings `Thrilled’ on Ventas; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ventas’ Ratings; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Normalized FFO $3.99-$4.07/Share; 27/04/2018 – Ventas 1Q Rev $943.7M; 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC – AGREEMENTS COMBINE SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OF VENTAS LEASED COMMUNITIES INTO A SINGLE MASTER LEASE AND SECURITY AGREEMENT; 04/04/2018 – Fitch: Ventas Rating Reflects Diverse Portfolio, Access to Multiple Capital Sources, Adequate Liquidity; 26/03/2018 – VTR: BULGARELLI PRESIDENT, CEO LILLIBRIDGE HEALTHCARE SERVICES; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR $3.99

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Tru Commerce owns 112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trust Inv Advisors holds 0.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 2,315 shares. Jp Marvel Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.99% or 17,065 shares in its portfolio. 1,201 were reported by Kistler. Dupont Management reported 27,773 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 76,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fin Advsr reported 559 shares. Financial Bank Of The West holds 11,677 shares. Aperio Group Lc accumulated 0.08% or 107,896 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited accumulated 24,857 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 27,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication accumulated 1.36M shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 106,485 shares. Verition Fund Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 846,929 shares.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (HEFA) by 27,170 shares to 8,442 shares, valued at $244,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,413 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc, which manages about $52.09 billion and $24.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 10,729 shares to 22,328 shares, valued at $705,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYE) by 12,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,331 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM).