Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $240.76 High on Sep, 25; Semtech (SMTC) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached all time high today, Sep, 25 and still has $262.43 target or 9.00% above today’s $240.76 share price. This indicates more upside for the $34.80B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $262.43 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.13B more. The stock increased 2.08% or $4.9 during the last trading session, reaching $240.76. About 994,924 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79

Among 2 analysts covering Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Semtech has $6000 highest and $5500 lowest target. $57’s average target is 20.66% above currents $47.24 stock price. Semtech had 6 analyst reports since May 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperformer” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 29 by B. Riley & Co. See Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) latest ratings:

29/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperformer Old Target: $65.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

29/08/2019 Broker: B. Riley & Co Rating: Buy Old Target: $60.0000 New Target: $55.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $56.0000 Initiates Coverage On

15/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Initiates Coverage On

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Among 9 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Lam Research has $28000 highest and $19500 lowest target. $228.22’s average target is -5.21% below currents $240.76 stock price. Lam Research had 15 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 19 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Monday, July 22. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $28000 target in Monday, September 23 report. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 8. DA Davidson has “Neutral” rating and $20000 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $23600 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, April 25. The rating was upgraded by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22 to “Buy”. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20500 target. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research: Switch To Calls – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 127,372 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj holds 0.4% or 640 shares in its portfolio. Cutter And Company Brokerage Inc owns 0.27% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,697 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Alabama-based Associated Banc has invested 1.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). South Dakota Investment Council accumulated 130,545 shares. Cleararc Cap invested in 2,233 shares. Horizon Invest Ser Limited Liability holds 3.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 23,741 shares. Td Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lpl Financial has 0.01% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ftb owns 210 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Com holds 138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bank invested in 5,236 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has 21,382 shares. Moreover, Murphy has 0.12% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.03 million for 20.00 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.80 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products. The company has market cap of $3.14 billion. The firm provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical communications, broadcast video, and backplane products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for optical transceivers, backplane, and high-speed interface applications. It has a 72.57 P/E ratio. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications.

The stock increased 2.41% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $47.24. About 180,968 shares traded. Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) has risen 11.78% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SMTC News: 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for IMC’s LPWAN Webinar; 05/04/2018 – Semtech and loTsens Deliver a Smart Water Solution for Smart City Pilot in Spain; 30/05/2018 – Semtech Sees FY19 Sales $155M-$167M; 30/05/2018 – Semtech 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 22/03/2018 – Semtech Announces Technology Sponsorship of Startups Ventura County; 18/04/2018 – Semtech Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Semtech’s LoRa Technology Expands Presence as Leading Internet of Things (IoT) Platform in China; 03/05/2018 – SEMTECH REPORTS ACCELERATED VESTING OF COMCAST WARRANT; 26/04/2018 – Semtech Announces Immediate Availability of Expanded Feature Set for BlueRiver™ AV-over-IP Platform; 31/05/2018 – Semtech Presents Value Proposition of LoRa Technology for lMC’s LPWAN Webinar

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold Semtech Corporation shares while 59 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 63.99 million shares or 2.95% more from 62.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0.07% or 310,230 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 628 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock stated it has 8.08 million shares. Sei Co holds 0% or 14,872 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) reported 0.02% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Moreover, Capital Research Invsts has 0.01% invested in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Lpl Fincl Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Oppenheimer & Inc owns 11,700 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 1.17 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited holds 0% or 6,004 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Llc reported 9,323 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC). D E Shaw Inc invested in 0.01% or 242,009 shares. Saturna Cap holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC) for 6,030 shares.