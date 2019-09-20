Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $237.26 52-Week High; Rexnord Has 1.02 Sentiment

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) hit a new 52-week high and has $246.75 target or 4.00% above today’s $237.26 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $34.18 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 20 by Barchart.com. If the $246.75 price target is reached, the company will be worth $1.37B more. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $237.26. About 374,440 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%

Rexnord Corp (RXN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 86 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 84 sold and reduced their positions in Rexnord Corp. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 104.00 million shares, up from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rexnord Corp in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 61 Increased: 57 New Position: 29.

Analysts await Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.46 per share. RXN’s profit will be $50.49M for 14.39 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Rexnord Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Investing In Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Impact The Volatility Of Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Industrial and Chemicals Picks for Solid Upside – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 13, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rexnord to Participate in Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 186,550 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Net $129M-Net $143M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Adj EPS 42c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. It has a 40.38 P/E ratio. It offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, such as couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 6.38% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation for 160,966 shares. Broadview Advisors Llc owns 324,981 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 2.54% invested in the company for 1.81 million shares. The Illinois-based Skyline Asset Management Lp has invested 2.29% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $221.75’s average target is -6.54% below currents $237.26 stock price. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 1. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, April 22. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, September 19. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20500 target in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 1. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colony Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,401 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Exane Derivatives owns 684 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0.03% or 27,017 shares. Ls Inv Lc has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Seizert Capital Partners Lc owns 0.54% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 58,586 shares. The California-based Pillar Pacific Management Limited has invested 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ifrah Financial Serv owns 1,291 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amp Cap invested in 0.09% or 89,550 shares. Allstate accumulated 0.02% or 4,875 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt has invested 0.27% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Piedmont Invest Advisors invested in 0.24% or 31,437 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems owns 8,802 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 252 were accumulated by Cwm Ltd. Prudential Public Limited Co reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.62 million for 19.71 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.