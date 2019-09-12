Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $233.55 High on Sep, 12; HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (HLMAF) Shorts Raised By 1.42%

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) reached all time high today, Sep, 12 and still has $249.90 target or 7.00% above today’s $233.55 share price. This indicates more upside for the $34.06B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $249.90 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.38 billion more. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $233.55. About 191,646 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B

HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. HLMAF’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 14,100 shares previously. With 9,200 avg volume, 2 days are for HALMA PLC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:HLMAF)’s short sellers to cover HLMAF’s short positions. It closed at $24.68 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.88 billion. The Company’s Process Safety segment offers safety systems to control hazardous industrial processes and access to dangerous machines; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; key interlocks and interlocking systems; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems. It has a 42.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Infrastructure Safety segment provides networked fire detectors and control systems; smoke and heat detectors, sounders, beacons, and interfaces; infrared safety systems and visual systems; solutions for people and vehicle flow; flame detectors, beam smoke detectors, and specialist fire extinguishing systems; automatic fire detection and suppression systems; and electronic security systems and signaling products.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.06 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $438.93 million for 19.40 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

