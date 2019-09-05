Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $231.81 After 4.00% Up Move; Turtle Creek Asset Management Trimmed By $8.81 Million Its Fastenal (FAST) Holding

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.61% or $10.21 during the last trading session, reaching $231.81. About 906,035 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACKThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $33.50B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $241.08 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LRCX worth $1.34B more.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased Fastenal Corporation (FAST) stake by 28.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 137,700 shares as Fastenal Corporation (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc holds 353,550 shares with $22.74M value, down from 491,250 last quarter. Fastenal Corporation now has $17.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 1.02 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How a Credit Card Loanâ€™s Fast and Easy Cash Can Cost You – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Fast-Growing Gaming Stocks to Buy For Under $20 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Feathers Are Flying in the Chicken Sandwich Wars – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Shares for $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L.. $33,264 worth of stock was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.47M for 21.59 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability holds 6 shares. 181,784 are owned by D E Shaw & Com Incorporated. Uss Investment Mngmt Ltd invested in 484,200 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 8,644 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Turtle Creek Asset Management stated it has 353,550 shares or 1.75% of all its holdings. Green Square Cap Lc reported 22,986 shares. 9,030 are owned by Moors Cabot. Raymond James Finance Services holds 0.06% or 234,277 shares in its portfolio. Everence Cap Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stephens Mgmt Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested in 60,336 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Pacific Glob Inv Mgmt has 8,199 shares. Penobscot Inv Management Com holds 4,450 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap holds 90,277 shares. Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Meyer Handelman reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.25’s average target is 0.51% above currents $31.09 stock price. Fastenal had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, July 12. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $2900 target in Friday, July 12 report. Raymond James maintained it with “Strong Buy” rating and $78 target in Friday, April 12 report. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, June 14. Wells Fargo maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, July 12 with “Market Perform” rating.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Was Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Earnings Decline Part Of A Broader Industry Downturn? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lam Research upgraded on snapback potential – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.50 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 16.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research has $25200 highest and $19500 lowest target. $217.25’s average target is -6.28% below currents $231.81 stock price. Lam Research had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, April 22. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $235 target. DA Davidson downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, April 25. Goldman Sachs upgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Monday, July 22. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $23100 target. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. FBR Capital maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. FBR Capital has “Buy” rating and $24000 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23600 target in Thursday, April 25 report.