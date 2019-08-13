Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $205.24 After 6.00% Up Move; Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Covered By 2 Bulls

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.55% or $8.93 during the last trading session, reaching $205.24. About 939,845 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $29.64 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 13 by Barchart.com. We have $217.55 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LRCX worth $1.78B more.

Among 6 analysts covering Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pinnacle West Capital Corp had 13 analyst reports since February 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of PNW in report on Monday, August 12 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $9000 target in Wednesday, June 12 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Barclays Capital. UBS maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 9 by SunTrust. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, February 25. See Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $103.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Hold Old Target: $99.0000 New Target: $98.0000 Maintain

12/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $90.0000 Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $105 Upgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $94 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

27/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

25/02/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Hold New Target: $97 Maintain

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.64 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested in 449 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.05% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 0.19% stake. 108,106 are held by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc. The California-based Blume Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.03% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Delphi Mngmt Ma reported 1.47% stake. Aviance Capital Ltd Liability Com reported 7,687 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 2,352 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Parnassus Ca reported 0.78% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 58,634 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.1% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 12,893 shares. Stoneridge Invest Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 74 were accumulated by Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Lam Research (LRCX) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research (LRCX) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: DHI, LRCX, AAL – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Lam Research had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Monday, April 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, July 22 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. UBS maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $20500 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 1 by Wells Fargo. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, August 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold Pinnacle West Capital Corporation shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 94.09 million shares or 0.85% more from 93.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Hldg invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Bluecrest Management Limited reported 4,929 shares stake. 42,239 are owned by Aviva Public Limited Company. 60,390 are held by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Security Trust Com holds 0.09% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) or 3,000 shares. Advisor Prns Llc owns 5,317 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 10,720 were reported by Hightower Advsr. 203,219 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement. Fil Limited reported 0% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 16,146 shares. Hl Finance Services Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Prudential Public Limited Company has 9,910 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.24% or 2.33 million shares. 709,917 are held by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company has market cap of $10.38 billion. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar resources. It has a 20.68 P/E ratio. The firm serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

More notable recent Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Arizona’s most-profitable public companies raked in billions in 2018 – Phoenix Business Journal” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $92.42. About 206,174 shares traded. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) has risen 13.67% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.67% the S&P500. Some Historical PNW News: 20/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP – ARIZONA PUBLIC SERVICE COMPANY MAY OFFER AND SELL UNSECURED DEBT SECURITIES FROM TIME TO TIME IN ONE OR MORE OFFERINGS; 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 03/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79 FROM $76; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 Consolidated Earned Return on Avg Common Equity Topping 9.5%; 08/03/2018 PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP PNW.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 18/04/2018 – Pinnacle West Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital Sees 2018 EPS $4.35-EPS $4.55; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PINNACLE WEST CAPITAL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/05/2018 – Pinnacle West Capital 1Q EPS 3c