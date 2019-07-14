Lam Research (LRCX) Reaches $191.24 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week General Dynamics (GD) Coverage

Among 8 analysts covering General Dynamics (NYSE:GD), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. General Dynamics had 14 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) rating on Thursday, April 25. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $19000 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Friday, March 8 report. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. The stock of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was downgraded by Argus Research. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Monday, May 20. See General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) latest ratings:

14/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $170.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

20/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $204.0000 Upgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $175.0000 New Target: $190.0000 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $188.0000 New Target: $200.0000 Upgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

12/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $200 Maintain

The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.78M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $28.67 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $204.63 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:LRCX worth $2.01 billion more.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 7,883 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh invested in 6,600 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Synovus Corp owns 654 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Iberiabank Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Intrust Bankshares Na has invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp reported 0.03% stake. Greenwood Assoc Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Geode Capital Mngmt Lc holds 2.39M shares. Moreover, Daiwa Grp Inc has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Summit Grp Inc Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 2,400 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.06% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 71,055 shares. Marlowe Lp holds 19.97% or 160,843 shares in its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.67% or 15,014 shares.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.67 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 11.83 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: ONEO, LRCX, CMI, TSCO – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75 million for 14.06 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. The insider JENNINGS KEVIN sold 1,692 shares worth $304,560. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Friday, February 1.

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24000 target in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Monday, April 22 by FBR Capital. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LRCX in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was downgraded by DA Davidson to “Neutral”.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $398,448 activity. Brady Christopher J had sold 2,327 shares worth $398,448 on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold General Dynamics Corporation shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Trust accumulated 0.03% or 1,542 shares. Koshinski Asset holds 0% or 1,224 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Trust holds 0.01% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 1,315 shares. Comm State Bank stated it has 0.07% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Prospector Prns Limited Com invested in 3,200 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 42,000 shares. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.31% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Trust Of Vermont holds 0.23% or 15,970 shares in its portfolio. First Eagle Invest Mngmt Llc holds 126,847 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd owns 0.01% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 2,780 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 0.13% stake. Proshare Lc holds 466,418 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Reaves W H And accumulated 0.01% or 1,240 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Schulhoff holds 2,370 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

The stock increased 1.22% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $185.84. About 806,637 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 17.41% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.84% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q Net $799M; 24/04/2018 – Gulfstream To Expand In Savannah; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS AEROSPACE SALES LAGGED ON SHIPMENT TIMING; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 On Final Approach For Type Certification; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP SAYS CSRA ACQUISITION WILL ADD $3.6 BLN IN SALES FOR THE YEAR; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS BOOSTS CSRA OFFER TO $41.25/SHARE IN CASH

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $53.68 billion. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. It has a 16.75 P/E ratio. The Aerospace group designs, develops, makes, and outfits business-jet aircraft; provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, repair, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services; and performs aircraft completion services for other original equipment manufacturers.