Lam Research (LRCX) Overweight Rating Maintained at KeyBanc; With $252.0000 Target; LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (LNVGF) SI Increased By 17.69%

LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) had an increase of 17.69% in short interest. LNVGF’s SI was 60.75 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 17.69% from 51.61M shares previously. With 30,300 avg volume, 2005 days are for LENOVO GROUP LTD ORDINARY SHARES HONG K (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s short sellers to cover LNVGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8. About 2,310 shares traded. Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its stock rating noted as Overweight by analysts at KeyBanc. KeyBanc currently has a $252.0000 target on the $31.28B market cap company or 20.80% upside potential. This was shown in a note on 1 August.

The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $208.61. About 2.65 million shares traded or 43.42% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 27/03/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces March Quarter Financial Conference Call; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 7 analysts covering Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lam Research has $24000 highest and $180 lowest target. $217.43’s average target is 4.23% above currents $208.61 stock price. Lam Research had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 22 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. FBR Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. DA Davidson downgraded Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) on Monday, July 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $304,560 activity. Another trade for 2,050 shares valued at $354,616 was made by Heckart Christine on Friday, February 1. 1,692 shares were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN, worth $304,560.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company has market cap of $31.28 billion. The firm offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. It has a 15.23 P/E ratio. The Company’s thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold Lam Research Corporation shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Mngmt One Limited stated it has 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mason Street Advisors Limited Company holds 0.08% or 21,769 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.36% or 404,733 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0.09% or 190,469 shares in its portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Prtnrs (Us) Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 2,866 shares. Etrade Limited Co owns 9,589 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Menta Capital Ltd Co, California-based fund reported 3,200 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 6,671 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd owns 3,675 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Citadel Advisors Llc accumulated 180,874 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 49,800 shares. 11.14M are held by Blackrock. Da Davidson And accumulated 6,713 shares.

