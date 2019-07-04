Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose While Waddell & Reed Financial Trimmed Its Stake; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Share Value Rose, Holder Kylin Management Decreased Stake by $62.17 Million

Kylin Management Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 38.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc sold 341,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 538,900 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.32M, down from 880,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $451.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.67. About 8.28M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 13/04/2018 – Market-Beating Advisor Triples Alibaba Stake — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 16/04/2018 – ALIBABA, XIAN INTL TO COOPERATE ON ONLINE MEDICAL PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – Michael Zeisser has left as Alibaba’s top U.S. dealmaker Zeisser disagreed with Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai over investment strategy, sources familiar with the situation said; 28/03/2018 – NXP Semiconductors, Alibaba’s AliOS Enter Partnership for New In-Vehicle Experiences; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 25/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS PARTNERS WITHCHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK AND EVERBRIGHT TECHNOLOGY TO FACILITATE THE BANK’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 5.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 17,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 286,880 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.35M, down from 304,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $184.86. About 1.01 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. Heckart Christine sold $354,616 worth of stock or 2,050 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ardevora Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.75% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 1,565 are held by Checchi Cap Advisers Lc. Franklin Resource Incorporated owns 1.45M shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 67 are held by Farmers And Merchants Invests. Carroll Financial invested in 11 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust & Com holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 11,605 shares. Kistler accumulated 0.09% or 1,201 shares. Groesbeck Investment Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,334 shares. 36,057 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated. Cap Research Global Investors holds 0.06% or 990,785 shares. Adage Prns Group Lc has 0.28% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 623,678 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 1.09 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Allstate holds 0.02% or 4,875 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust holds 1,873 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.76M for 13.59 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SOXX, LRCX, NXPI, MCHP: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Lam Research declares $1.10 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 63,316 shares to 218,379 shares, valued at $18.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 6,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 593,172 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).