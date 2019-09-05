Lam Research (LRCX) Market Value Rose While Marietta Investment Partners Cut Its Stake by $678,052; Lakewood Capital Management LP Decreased Position in Citigroup (C) by $17.36 Million as Stock Rose

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 280,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 5.79 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.35M, down from 6.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $66.34. About 14.50 million shares traded or 9.20% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82; 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N TECH BANKER JAN METZGER TO REPLACE SLAUGHTER AS ASIA PACIFIC HEAD OF CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING – MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Global Consumer Banking Rev $8.43B; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS EXECUTIVE PAY ENDORSED BY 94.5 PCT OF VOTES CAST; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup: Big Bank, Big Spender on Tech; 09/03/2018 – Carvana Coverage Assumed by Citigroup at Buy; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Allowance For Loan Losses $12.4B; 26/04/2018 – USG CORP USG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $1.68

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.32% or $5.14 during the last trading session, reaching $226.74. About 2.80M shares traded or 58.64% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 400,000 shares to 2.12 million shares, valued at $72.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 842,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.38 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ) by 57,895 shares to 140,937 shares, valued at $5.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,982 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.04M for 18.83 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.