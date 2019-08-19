Lam Research (LRCX) Holding Lifted by Us Bancorp De; Republic Services (RSG) Shareholder Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Has Boosted Stake

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Republic Services Inc (RSG) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.08% . The institutional investor held 10,820 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 7,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Republic Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $89.92. About 1.19M shares traded or 16.32% up from the average. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.90% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.90% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 20/04/2018 – Republic Services Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 Teamsters Local 284 Files Lawsuit Against Republic Services For Wage Violations; 03/05/2018 – Republic Services Recorded Aggregate Accrual of $47M Relating to Outstanding Legal Proceedings as of March 31 — Filing; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 09/04/2018 – Republic Services Landfill Workers Organize For Power With Teamsters; 02/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Republic Services – 04/02/2018 05:07 PM

Us Bancorp De increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 6.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Us Bancorp De bought 2,696 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 41,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.43 million, up from 38,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Us Bancorp De who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77

Us Bancorp De, which manages about $34.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) by 20,006 shares to 310,575 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lloyds Banking Group Plc A D (NYSE:LYG) by 302,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 809,673 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Et (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,587 are held by Amica Mutual Ins. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 159 shares. 128,920 were reported by Tcw Group Inc Inc. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited holds 1,811 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 0.04% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Mai Capital Mngmt owns 1,492 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc stated it has 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gideon Cap owns 11,052 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,660 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Daiwa Gp Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 20,842 shares. Marietta Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 5,187 shares. Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.12% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 390,244 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 146,917 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.18% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

