Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Westwood Holdings Group Decreased Stake as Share Price Rose; Zeke Capital Advisors Position in Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) by 99.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc bought 36,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 73,802 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 36,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Patterson Uti Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.88. About 4.54 million shares traded or 5.47% up from the average. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600 Million Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Loss $34.4M; 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.04 FROM $0.02; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI HAD AVG OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN MARCH; 26/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC PTEN.O – CAPEX BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $675 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Board of Directors

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 30,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 208,791 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.38 million, down from 239,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.66. About 1.39M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Net $778.8M; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX)

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12B and $1.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13,122 shares to 72,569 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,851 shares, and cut its stake in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,075 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). 1.83 million were reported by Goldman Sachs Group. Carlson Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 200,300 shares. Mitchell Group Incorporated owns 2.66% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 178,540 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0% or 51,428 shares. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% or 29,039 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru, a Australia-based fund reported 6.99M shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 0% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Cortina Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 470,450 shares. National Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 1.97 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability owns 208,970 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 27,805 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 410,554 shares.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q1 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours Most Active for Mar 7, 2019 : LTHM, MSFT, S, GE, F, MRO, PFE, GLPI, PTEN, MNST, EBAY, RMBS – Nasdaq” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Insiders Increased Their Holdings – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 17,076 shares to 1.33M shares, valued at $64.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 12,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,288 shares, and has risen its stake in Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Financial Bank invested in 0.02% or 16,068 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 11.87M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pension Serv holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 197,679 shares. Thomas White accumulated 3,295 shares. Bp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 17,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 245,884 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 22,024 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers owns 3,485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc has invested 0.28% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 5,505 are owned by Fiera Cap Corp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.05% or 33,144 shares. Vigilant Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,065 shares. Cutter And Brokerage Inc owns 4,716 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co reported 28,383 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv invested in 0.02% or 22,804 shares.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LRCX, ADNT, GPRO – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “April 26th Options Now Available For Lam Research (LRCX) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.