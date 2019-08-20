Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Rgm Capital Upped Its Holding by $3.67 Million; As Ciena (CIEN) Stock Rose, Holder Cipher Capital LP Cut Its Stake

Rgm Capital Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc bought 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 650,784 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.50M, up from 630,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $207.31. About 438,400 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Lam and KLA Will Keep Enjoying Memory-Chip Craze, Says Cowen — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 33.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 20,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The hedge fund held 42,424 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 63,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.78. About 355,045 shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss/Shr $3.29; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 14,901 shares. Raymond James & Associate reported 0.01% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Nordea Investment Management holds 31,300 shares. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd invested in 0.54% or 258,100 shares. Boston reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advisory Network Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 9,941 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 206,680 shares. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 1.78M shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 92,748 shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 775,732 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 35,463 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 9,459 shares. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moore Capital Limited Partnership reported 185,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.55M for 20.89 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00 million and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 83,250 shares to 90,262 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 33,087 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,449 shares, and has risen its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24 million and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 761,713 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $67.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 223,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.14M shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Holdings Inc.