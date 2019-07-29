Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Has Cut Position as Share Price Rose; Holder Ycg Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 28.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 20,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 92,057 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.21 million, up from 71,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 297,354 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Sales Growth of 18% Drives 24% EPS Increase; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 8.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,027 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.17 million, down from 43,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $210.07. About 466,426 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research Corp Announces Cap Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE (NON-GAAP) $5.00, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QTR; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $659,176 activity. 1,692 shares were sold by JENNINGS KEVIN, worth $304,560 on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $3.40 earnings per share, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75M for 15.45 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Looking At Signs That The Market Is Stalling Out. Sell Before Powell’s Interest Rate Cut News – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Lam Research (LRCX) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Lam Research Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LRCX) Balance Sheet Strong Enough To Weather A Storm? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Make Of Lam Research Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:LRCX) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Memory Weakness to Hurt Lam Research (LRCX) in Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 4,170 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Com reported 0.04% stake. American Century Companies stated it has 29,298 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 8,921 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 188,318 shares. Artemis Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fred Alger Inc holds 0.73% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 1.02M shares. Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership owns 2,501 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Llc has invested 0.02% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Cypress Gru reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). New York State Teachers Retirement invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oppenheimer And stated it has 1,798 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research accumulated 162,811 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt owns 38,137 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Midas Mngmt Corp stated it has 14,000 shares.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50B and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 19,712 shares to 34,337 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,337 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $116.85 million activity. The insider Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold 29,366 shares worth $4.36 million. Polcer Gregory had sold 46,233 shares worth $7.04M on Tuesday, February 5. $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44M worth of stock. O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M worth of stock or 27,207 shares.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00 million and $576.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 50,899 shares to 100,107 shares, valued at $4.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.