Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Marlowe Partners LP Has Lowered Stake by $5.91 Million; As Becton Dickinson (BDX) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Puzo Michael J Upped Stake

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 17.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 33,014 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 160,843 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79M, down from 193,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $227.92. About 1.68M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 30/04/2018 – Alger Capital Appreciation Institutional Adds Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Adj EPS $4.79; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – First Lam, Now ASML: People Are Worried About Chip Equipment — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220

Puzo Michael J increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 335.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J bought 3,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 4,248 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $4.77 during the last trading session, reaching $262.48. About 1.35M shares traded or 31.96% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BD INSTRUCTIONS FOR SOME BD VACUTAINER® BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 15/05/2018 – SANDELL EXITED BDX IN 1Q: 13F; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD

