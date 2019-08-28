Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Position as Share Price Rose; Masters Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake in Nuance Communications (Call) (NUAN) as Stock Declined

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $203.44. About 570,605 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations– Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP QTRLY SHIPMENTS OF $3.13 BLN AND REVENUE OF $2.89 BLN

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) (NUAN) by 70.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 353,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.01% . The hedge fund held 853,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.44 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nuance Communications Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.64. About 492,072 shares traded. Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has risen 12.66% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NUAN News: 09/05/2018 – Nuance 2Q Rev $514.2M; 05/03/2018 – Nuance and Partners HealthCare Collaborate to Accelerate Widespread Development, Deployment and Adoption of AI Applications for; 15/03/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – NUANCE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS NOW CONSISTS OF SEVEN MEMBERS, ALL OF WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 15/05/2018 – Jericho Capital Asset Management Buys 1.1% Position in Nuance; 22/03/2018 – Nuance Appoints Mark Benjamin as CEO; 15/03/2018 – William Janeway Retires from Nuance Board of Directors; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE SEES 2018 GROWTH 2% TO 4% ORGANIC GROWTH, SAW 3% TO 5%; 28/03/2018 – Nuance Digital Messaging Connects People with Brands One Billion Times a Year; 09/05/2018 – NUANCE COMMUNICATIONS INC – COMPANY IS REITERATING ITS EXPECTATION FOR 5% TO 7% GROWTH IN NET NEW BOOKINGS IN FISCAL YEAR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Blackstone to play greater NCR role

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $317.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) by 9,226 shares to 90,548 shares, valued at $7.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 17,017 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,865 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 0.08% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 1.09M shares. Monetary Mngmt Group Incorporated holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 9,735 shares. Eventide Asset Lc holds 227,000 shares. Miles Capital holds 2,508 shares. First Allied Advisory Serv Inc owns 7,770 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Capital Counsel invested in 0.29% or 4,450 shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc invested in 245,884 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank reported 332 shares. California-based Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Tompkins Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). The Florida-based Gyroscope Management Group has invested 3.49% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 14,407 shares. Synovus Fincl Corp invested 0% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). 39,699 were reported by Gateway Advisers Limited Company.

