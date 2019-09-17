Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Crosslink Capital Has Decreased Its Stake; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Boosted by Bender Robert & Associates

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research (LRCX) by 19.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 14,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 60,931 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.45 million, down from 75,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Lam Research for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $235.77. About 479,047 shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Declares Dividend of $1.10; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q ADJ EPS $4.79, EST. $4.39; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66 million, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $135.96. About 1.62M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 22/03/2018 – New York Post: Finally, a well-adjusted Disney child star; 08/03/2018 – Disney Investors Reject Executive Compensation in Say on Pay; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,796 shares to 65,756 shares, valued at $4.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Crosslink Capital Inc, which manages about $2.09B and $438.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart Global Holdings by 29,360 shares to 236,039 shares, valued at $5.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 20,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 earnings per share, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $435.05M for 19.58 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual earnings per share reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

