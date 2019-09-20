Lam Research (LRCX) Holder Advisors Capital Management Trimmed Its Position; As Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Declined, Kepos Capital LP Has Increased by $1.84 Million Its Position

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 246.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 45,380 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59 million, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.06M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 5.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 6,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 106,962 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.09M, down from 113,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $236.86. About 1.15M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 18/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $278 FROM $275; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 7,464 shares. Affinity Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Us Savings Bank De has 85,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 7,711 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp holds 2.61M shares. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca stated it has 3.67% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Alberta Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ajo Limited Partnership stated it has 0.68% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Macquarie Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Westpac Corp reported 21,962 shares. 8,562 are owned by Srb. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 160 shares. Scout Investments Inc stated it has 194,208 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 42,987 shares to 29,926 shares, valued at $2.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Etf/Usa (VNQ) by 183,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,400 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.01 EPS, down 10.42% or $0.35 from last year’s $3.36 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $433.62M for 19.67 P/E if the $3.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.62 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 54 investors sold LRCX shares while 235 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 124.36 million shares or 3.07% less from 128.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers, Arizona-based fund reported 3,485 shares. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,278 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Stephens Ar owns 1,611 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Pinnacle Limited accumulated 1.8% or 408,533 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Fil Limited invested in 0.11% or 387,697 shares. Veritable LP holds 6,102 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 623,670 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communications Incorporated, a Missouri-based fund reported 525 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability has 36 shares. Oakworth Capital accumulated 0.04% or 1,181 shares. Bb&T Ltd Company invested in 6,902 shares. Hudock Gru Limited Co holds 138 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bailard holds 10,740 shares.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 7,504 shares to 225,178 shares, valued at $13.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 36,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 887,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).