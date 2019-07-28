Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 182 3.03 N/A 15.41 12.69 Teradyne Inc. 43 4.50 N/A 2.28 20.54

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Lam Research Corporation and Teradyne Inc. Teradyne Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lam Research Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lam Research Corporation is presently more affordable than Teradyne Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% Teradyne Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 7%

Volatility & Risk

Lam Research Corporation is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.59 beta. Teradyne Inc.’s 52.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.52 beta.

Liquidity

Lam Research Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Teradyne Inc. are 3.6 and 3.3 respectively. Teradyne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lam Research Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Lam Research Corporation and Teradyne Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 3 5 2.63 Teradyne Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Lam Research Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 1.54% and an $214 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lam Research Corporation and Teradyne Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 0% respectively. Lam Research Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.4% are Teradyne Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -2.12% 1.38% 7.99% 32.22% -4.19% 43.56% Teradyne Inc. -2.91% 6.49% 19.51% 31.47% 27.7% 49.11%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was less bullish than Teradyne Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Lam Research Corporation beats Teradyne Inc.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications. This segment offers FLEX test platform systems; Magnum platform that tests memory devices, such as flash memory and dynamic random access memory; J750 test system to address the highest volume semiconductor devices; and ETS platform for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and assembly and test subcontractors in the analog/mixed signal markets. This segment serves integrated device manufacturers that integrate the fabrication of silicon wafers into their business; fabless companies that outsource the manufacturing of silicon wafers; foundries; and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers. The companyÂ’s System Test segment offers defense/aerospace test instrumentation and systems; storage test systems; and circuit-board test and inspection systems. Its Industrial Automation segment provides collaborative robots for manufacturing and light industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Wireless Test segment provides test solutions for use in the development and manufacture of wireless devices, smart phones, tablets, notebooks, laptops, peripherals, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) devices under the LitePoint brand name. This segment offers IQxel products for Wi-Fi and other standards; IQxstream solution for testing GSM, EDGE, CDMA2000, TD-SCDMA, WCDMA, HSPA+, LTE-FDD, TD_LTE, and LTE-A technologies; modular wireless test instruments for design verification test and production testing of wireless components; lab-in-a-box zSeries solution for design verification of RF power amplifier and smart device RF front end modules; and test software for wireless chipsets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts.