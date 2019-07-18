Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) is a company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.6% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.04% of all Semiconductor Equipment & Materials’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Lam Research Corporation has 0.4% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 10.38% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Lam Research Corporation and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.70% 22.70% Industry Average 34.45% 32.83% 9.83%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Lam Research Corporation and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation N/A 179 12.69 Industry Average 234.99M 682.04M 26.76

Lam Research Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Lam Research Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 3 4 2.57 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.21 2.69

With consensus price target of $211.57, Lam Research Corporation has a potential upside of 7.74%. As a group, Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies have a potential upside of 40.53%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Lam Research Corporation make equities research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Lam Research Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -2.12% 1.38% 7.99% 32.22% -4.19% 43.56% Industry Average 3.86% 14.17% 19.11% 33.32% 41.27% 37.89%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lam Research Corporation are 3.4 and 2.8. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation’s peers have 4.92 and 4.17 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lam Research Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Lam Research Corporation.

Risk and Volatility

Lam Research Corporation has a beta of 1.59 and its 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Lam Research Corporation’s peers’ beta is 1.23 which is 23.26% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Lam Research Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation’s competitors beat Lam Research Corporation on 6 of the 6 factors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.