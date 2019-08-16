Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) Contrasting side by side

Since Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 187 2.98 N/A 15.41 13.54 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 17 0.00 N/A 1.13 16.15

Demonstrates Lam Research Corporation and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Lam Research Corporation. Company that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Lam Research Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0.00% 7% 3.9%

Liquidity

Lam Research Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.4 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. are 2.6 and 2.2 respectively. Lam Research Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Lam Research Corporation and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 0 0 0 0.00

Lam Research Corporation has a 9.21% upside potential and a consensus target price of $217.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Lam Research Corporation and ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. are owned by institutional investors at 90.1% and 8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Lam Research Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 47.85% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. 1.51% 15.85% 6.12% 11.66% 15.12% 8.08%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation was more bullish than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing, and final test services, as well as lead frame and organic substrate based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; memory modules; and gold bumping, assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. Its semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. The company serves customers in Taiwan, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and others. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hsinchu, Taiwan.