Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) Contrasting side by side

Since Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (NASDAQ:CCMP) are part of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lam Research Corporation 184 3.17 N/A 15.41 13.54 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 110 4.25 N/A 4.00 30.45

Demonstrates Lam Research Corporation and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Lam Research Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Lam Research Corporation’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Lam Research Corporation and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lam Research Corporation 0.00% 46.7% 22.7% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0.00% 14.9% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

Lam Research Corporation’s 1.63 beta indicates that its volatility is 63.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. In other hand, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Lam Research Corporation is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.4. Meanwhile, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

Lam Research Corporation and Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Lam Research Corporation 0 4 4 2.50 Cabot Microelectronics Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Lam Research Corporation is $217.25, with potential upside of 6.45%. Cabot Microelectronics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $148 average target price and a 27.49% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is looking more favorable than Lam Research Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.1% of Lam Research Corporation shares and 98.15% of Cabot Microelectronics Corporation shares. Lam Research Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, Cabot Microelectronics Corporation has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lam Research Corporation -3.86% 9.03% 2.28% 22.04% 11.06% 53.2% Cabot Microelectronics Corporation -0.97% 6.95% -2.08% 19.36% 2.89% 27.58%

For the past year Lam Research Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Cabot Microelectronics Corporation.

Summary

Lam Research Corporation beats Cabot Microelectronics Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures. Its thin film deposition products also comprise SPEED high-density plasma CVD products for applications in shallow trench isolation, pre-metal dielectrics, inter-layer dielectrics, inter-metal dielectrics, and passivation layers; and SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for treatment of back-end-of-line (BEOL) low-k dielectric films and front-end-of-line silicon nitride strained films. In addition, the company offers plasma etch products, such as Kiyo that provide solutions for conductor etch applications; Versys metal products, which offer a platform for BEOL metal etch processes; Flex for dielectric etch applications; and Syndion to address various through-silicon via etch and complementary image sensor etch applications. Further, it provides single-wafer clean products comprising EOS, Da Vinci, DV-Prime, and SP series products for wet etch and clean applications in wafer-level packaging; and Coronus plasma-based bevel clean products to enhance die yield by removing particles, residues, and unwanted films from the waferÂ’s edge, as well as legacy products. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.