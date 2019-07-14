Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stake Held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc; Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake Held by Acadian Asset Management Llc

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 11.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 83,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 832,795 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.13 million, up from 749,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 4.26 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 18/04/2018 – Fitch: U.S. Bancorp’s 1Q18 Bottom Line Results Aided by Tax Reform; 16/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 22/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Conference May 29; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q NET CHARGE-OFFS $341M, EST. $340.9M; 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 14/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Ready to Play in the Big Leagues — Barron’s; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.98 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH 3Q REV. $2.89B, EST. $2.86B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares to 17,114 shares, valued at $912,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncoke Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXCP) by 102,493 shares to 6,782 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

