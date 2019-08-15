Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Stake Held by Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc; South Dakota Investment Council Has Upped Aecom (ACM) Position by $1.19 Million as Share Price Rose

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Aecom (ACM) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 41,192 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 261,438 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.76 million, up from 220,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Aecom for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.28% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 812,294 shares traded. AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has risen 9.40% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ACM News: 08/05/2018 – ACM TO SELL & EXIT SOME NON-CORE OIL & GAS OPS; 23/05/2018 – AECOM awarded 15-year, US$3.1 billion contract to provide U.S. Air Force with range support services; 22/03/2018 – MASS EQUITIES & AECOM PARTNER ON MAJOR DENVER DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aecom’s Ba2 Cfr; Assigns Ba1 Rating To Term Loan A; 03/04/2018 – Schindler Elevator Rising with Construction of Tallest Midtown Manhattan Office Tower: One Vanderbilt; 09/03/2018 – Aecom Wins $961 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 14/03/2018 – AECOM-ALSO REFINANCING A $500 MLN CANADIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY, $250 MLN AUSTRALIAN TERM LOAN A FACILITY EACH WITH TERMS EXPIRING ON MARCH 13, 2023; 08/05/2018 – AECOM Sees FY18 EBIT $880M; 25/05/2018 – AECOM and Fosun subsidiary establish joint venture to advance transit oriented development opportunities across People’s Republic of China

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $198.5. About 1.92M shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Adj EPS $5; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Lam Research; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 17,300 shares to 36,800 shares, valued at $7.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 332,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 622,761 shares, and cut its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ACM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 134.33 million shares or 1.31% less from 136.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated reported 0.05% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 61 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase holds 665,261 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Steinberg Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,235 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 776,429 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,986 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Mgmt. 58,936 are owned by Barclays Public Limited Liability Com. Citadel Ltd Co has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in AECOM (NYSE:ACM). International Gp reported 0.04% stake. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 18,879 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc stated it has 32,732 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 0% or 220,749 shares. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp accumulated 8,500 shares. Swiss Comml Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,933 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 216 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rampart Invest Co Limited Liability Com has 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 2,849 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg accumulated 0.32% or 212,203 shares. Moreover, Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 400 shares. Alps Advisors Inc reported 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Kistler accumulated 1,201 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw, a New York-based fund reported 40,027 shares. State Street has invested 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Menta Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,200 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Gotham Asset Mngmt holds 0.44% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) or 166,076 shares. 390,486 were accumulated by Frontier Capital Management Communications Limited Liability Com. Security Trust has 112 shares.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares to 60,293 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 13,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,114 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).

