Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $1.17 Million as Valuation Rose; Arizona State Retirement System Decreased Autozone (AZO) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.60 billion market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – ADDITIONAL $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FOR A TOTAL OF $4 BLN AUTHORIZED SINCE NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY NON-GAAP SHR $4.79; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 671 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.87 million, down from 8,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 230,602 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares to 94,430 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 23,324 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 194,285 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Services Inc by 30,803 shares to 94,776 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 108,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,226 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).