Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Increased Position by $1.17 Million; Granahan Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Paylocity Holdings (PCTY) as Stock Price Rose

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $204.09. About 2.26M shares traded or 18.71% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lam Research Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRCX); 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.6% of Lam Research; 21/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 19/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Shipments $3.13 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes Additional $2B Shr Repurchase Authorization; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q EPS $4.33; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Paylocity Holdings Corp (PCTY) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 51,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 524,593 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.79M, up from 472,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Paylocity Holdings Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 215,487 shares traded. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees FY18 Rev $373.5M-$374.5M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q EPS 71c; 10/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 71 WITH TAX BENEFIT; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Net $39.2M; 07/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90 million and $359.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Minimum Volatility (EFAV) by 4,700 shares to 94,430 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Information Technology Etf (VGT) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,163 shares, and cut its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR).

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Lam Research (LRCX) Down 9.6% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LRCX, DAL, BBBY – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Goldman Sachs Upgrades Semis, Is ‘More Positive’ On Memory Stocks – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lam Research Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Buy MU Stock on Any Weakness Because Micron Has Turned the Corner – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stifel reported 87,746 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt stated it has 11,598 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cls Investments Lc holds 0% or 123 shares. Tiaa Cref Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.32 million shares. Bb&T Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 8,639 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 313,111 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 4,655 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Srb invested in 0.07% or 3,967 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.09% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Jefferies Gru Llc invested in 2,715 shares or 0% of the stock. 141,105 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company. Deprince Race Zollo reported 135,753 shares. 5,100 are owned by Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,352 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q2 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on January 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Paylocity Holding Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PCTY)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Strong Midcap Stocks That Offer Value And Growth – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paylocity Leads Satisfaction Rankings on Multiple G2 Crowd Grid® Reports – GlobeNewswire” published on April 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Paylocity Announces Conference Call to Review Q3 2019 Financial Results – globenewswire.com” with publication date: April 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PCTY shares while 58 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 30.24 million shares or 2.18% more from 29.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.06% or 397,444 shares. Adage Cap Partners Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 45,000 shares. Alliancebernstein LP owns 0% invested in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 48,148 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 25,357 shares. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 6,781 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Amer Grp has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Invesco Ltd reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 29,568 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 21,349 shares. Us Savings Bank De owns 13,121 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Gp Llc holds 0.02% or 6,490 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 28,200 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Liability Company owns 390,321 shares. 155 are owned by Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv.