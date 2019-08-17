Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Shareholder Baker Ellis Asset Management Boosted Stake by $1.17 Million; Illumina (Call) (ILMN) Holder Secor Capital Advisors LP Cut Its Position by $1.12 Million as Share Value Declined

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc bought 6,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11,870 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 5,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.11% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $205.11. About 2.00M shares traded or 5.65% up from the average. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Appaloosa Adds Lam Research, Exits Apple, Buys More Micron: 13F; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Adds Lam Research, Exits Wells Fargo: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Swedbank Adds Lam Research, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : MIZUHO STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $250; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $1.10/SHARE FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 16/05/2018 – Lam Research Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS $5 +/- 20C, EST. $4.69; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

Secor Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (Call) (ILMN) by 78.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp sold 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 1,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 863,337 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 19/03/2018 – Luna DNA Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Adding New Pedigree From Illumina; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 15/05/2018 – Illumina: Edico’s DRAGEN Bio-IT Platform Delivers Faster, Streamlined Output for Next-Generation Sequencing; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquired Edico Genome; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 24/05/2018 – ILLUMINA AGM ADVISORY VOTE BACKS ANNUAL DIRECTOR ELECTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Illumina to Webcast Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS

Secor Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $500.47 million and $484.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 47,874 shares to 70,114 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 73,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 108,610 shares. Huntington Bankshares stated it has 61 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Paloma Prtnrs accumulated 13,772 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.09% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Wms Ptnrs Limited Company invested in 850 shares or 0.07% of the stock. American Int Grp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 2,802 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Primecap Ca has invested 0.23% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Carroll Assocs holds 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 37 shares. Pinnacle Assocs invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Invsts has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Ashford Capital Mngmt holds 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 890 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 1.08M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 30,132 were accumulated by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund.

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, which manages about $466.90M and $359.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 23,324 shares to 194,285 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 26,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,293 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

