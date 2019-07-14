Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) Holder Monetary Management Group Has Trimmed Stake by $649,770 as Market Valuation Rose; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Lifted Its Carnival (CCL) Position by $912,500 as Stock Declined

Monetary Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp. (LRCX) by 27.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monetary Management Group Inc sold 3,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,735 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 13,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $191.24. About 1.78 million shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has declined 4.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – Lam Research 3Q Rev $2.89B; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DECEMBER 2017 RESULTS WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY A ONE-TIME PROVISIONAL CHARGE OF $757 MLN ASSOCIATED WITH RECENTLY ENACTED U.S. TAX REFORM; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – INCREASE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 120% TO $1.10/SHARE, WITH A BIAS TO GROW OVER TIME; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $46.26. About 2.84M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/04/2018 – Carnival Corp Selects Konami’s SYNKROS Casino Management System for Fleetwide Gaming Ops; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Corporation Launches Second of Four New Cruise Ships in 2018; 05/04/2018 – Holland America Line Establishes the Shared Humanity Award and Bestows First Honor on Archbishop Desmond Tutu on Grand World Voyage in Cape Town; 15/03/2018 – Royal Caribbean, Carnival Named Most lnstagrammed Cruise Lines According to Seahub.com; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 27/04/2018 – Seabourn Takes Delivery Of New Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 05/03/2018 Cunard Unveils 2020 Voyage Program: Oceans of Discovery, by Cunard; 11/04/2018 – Carnival PLC: Dividend Declaration

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. Another trade for 22,050 shares valued at $997,267 was made by DONALD ARNOLD W on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $659,176 activity. Shares for $354,616 were sold by Heckart Christine.

Monetary Management Group Inc, which manages about $313.72M and $252.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8,400 shares to 68,816 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in J P Morgan/Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 3,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.40 EPS, down 35.97% or $1.91 from last year’s $5.31 per share. LRCX’s profit will be $509.75M for 14.06 P/E if the $3.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.70 actual EPS reported by Lam Research Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.